VINZANT, Barbara

ajc.com

Obituaries

VINZANT, Barbara Jean

Age 81, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, August 5, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, August 12, 2021, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 380 S. Broadway Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45402. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Tabernacle Baptist Church Scholarship Fund at www.tabernacleofdayton.org

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

