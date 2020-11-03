X

VIOLET, Peggy

VIOLET, Peggy Lou

Went to the Lord on October 31, 2020, will be reuniting with her loving husband Harry

Violet JR (Buddy), The Love of her Life. Having had three sons Keith Violet, Joseph Violet, and James Violet. She was very proud of her sons, and their

accomplishments. She will be greatly missed by many especially her Sons, Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, form 6-8 pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439. To send a special message, please visit


