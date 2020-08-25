VITALE, Donna Donna Vitale, age 78, of Hamilton passed away on August 20, 2020. She is survived by her children, Joe Vitale, Chuck (Lynn) Vitale, David (Chris) Vitale and Janet (Hans) Gallezzo; 10 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; siblings, Catherine (Tom) Leugers and Nick (Rosemary) Dadabo; numerous other family and friends. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 26, 2020, from 5 p.m. until time of funeral service at 7 p.m. with Pastor Sid Johnston officiating at the Avance Funeral Home and Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield 45014. Due to COVID-19 mandates, masks will need to be worn. Condolences may be offered at www.avancefuneralhome.com

