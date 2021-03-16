X

VITALE, Edna

VITALE, Edna E.

Age 69, of Germantown, OH, passed away March 12, 2021. Among the many jobs Edna had were Beauty College

Instructor, CNC Machine Operator as well as a housewife.

Edna had a great love of all things outdoors, such as

gardening, hunting and fishing; as well as being an

"expert" mushroom hunter.

Edna was a very "spirited"

person who left a lasting

impression on everyone she met. She was truly one of a kind. Edna is survived by her best friend and husband, Steve; her children, Jeff (Robin), Jamie DeLynn Jewell, Jason (Marifi),

Tony (Tabata), Benjamin, Steven (Shawna); her grandchildren, Randy, Cory, Matt, Brandon, Larry, Kinsey, Penelope, Josie, Autumn, Kollin, Janavie, and Carson; her brothers, Ronald (Sherri), Jim; her sisters, Connie (Harry), Kathy, Vivian, and

Diane (Bart). Edna was preceded in death by her parents,

Elmer and Georgia Hix; her brother, Charles; and her daughters, Janie and Lisa. The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. on

Friday, March 19, 2021, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH. There will be an additional viewing 11 a.m. - 12 p.m., Saturday, March 20th, at the

Hopper Funeral Home, Barbourville, KY. Edna will be laid to rest in the Smith Family Cemetery in Barbourville, KY. ~ She's going home. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown

6900 Weaver Rd

Germantown, OH

45327

