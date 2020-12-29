VITALE, Ethel "Mae"



Age 95 of Dayton, OH, passed away on Thursday, December 24, 2020. She was born on



November 26, 1925, in Loveland, OH, to the late, Willie and Elsie (Steward) Waite. Also preceding her in death is her husband, Stephen Vitale (2017), daughter, Carol Whitt and brothers, Bobby and



Edward Waite. She is survived by children, Mary (Gene) Green, Steve (Edna) Vitale,



Michael (Vanessa) Vitale; grandchildren, Larry and David Whitt, Thomas Green, Angela LaFeir, Jason and Tony Vitale, Kelly and Nick Vitale; 13 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren and many other extended family and friends. Mae worked in an ammunition factory and as a Rosie The



Riveter during the war. Friends and family may visit from 8:30 am-10 am at Westbrock Funeral Home, Dayton. Mass of



Christian Burial will be at 10:30 am on Thursday, December 31 at St. Anthony Parish. She will then be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Compassus of Dayton or the Alzheimer's Assoc.



Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home, Dayton.

