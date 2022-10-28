VITORI, Carmella A.



Age 63 of Middletown, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born April 11, 1959, in Avondale, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Pete and Betsy Compaleo. Carmella was employed with Cub Foods for 25 years, and upon their closing, she had been employed with Germantown Fresh Market since 2013. She enjoyed shopping, going to festivals, traveling to the mountains and going on cruises, and she loved holidays - especially Christmas, where she could spoil her grandchildren rotten. Carmella is survived by her husband, Joseph; daughter, Nichole (Kyle) Schweickart; son, Joey Ruddy (Abbie); step-daughter, Lindsey (Billy) Helm; step-son, Joseph Vitori; grandchildren, Ethan, Olivia, Cooper, Jackson, Brooklyn, and Liam; brothers, Pete (Karen) Compaleo and their children, Josh (Erin), Jacob, and Jared, Tony Compaleo; sister-in-law, Debbie Compaleo and her children, Kyle and Kevin; as well as numerous loving relatives and many friends. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Billy Joe Compaleo. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Newcomer Centerville Chapel, (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45459). Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 11:00 am, also at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Woodside Cemetery in Middletown, OH. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of Dayton or the James Cancer Center, in Carmella's memory. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

