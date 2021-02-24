VIVIAN, John R. "Jack"



John "Jack" R. Vivian of Camden, Ohio, passed away peacefully at his home with family on February 17, 2021, after a 18 year battle with Parkinson disease.



He was born to the late Robert and Doris Vivian on May 14, 1941, in Strathroy, Ontario. He leaves his wife Elaine, sons John (Bethany). Joshua



(Angie), daughter Amy (Joe), stepdaughter Elizabeth, and several wonderful grandchildren. A brother Roy (Barbara) and sister Bernice, sister-in-law



Suzanne also survive along with several nieces and nephews. A daughter Julie preceded him in death as well as a grandchild, brother-in-law, niece and his brother, Ron.



A native of Canada, after 47 years in the United States, he became an American citizen in January of 2008. He earned a bachelor degree from Adrian College in 1966, Master in 1967 and Doctorate in 1990 from Bowling Green State University. He was a frequent conference speaker, wrote numerous articles, feasibility studies and wrote a facility management book.



Dr. Vivian was inducted into the Adrian College (1976) and Bowling Green (2008) Athletics Halls of Fame, and has numerous awards from various professional and trade associations. He was a professor having taught classes at Bowling Green State University, Miami University and retiring from the University of Michigan.



Due to COVID-19 a private family service will be held at Bales Funeral Home in Camden. A celebration of life swill be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305.

