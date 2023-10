Vogt, Gerald Lee "Jerry"



Gerald (Jerry) L Vogt, age 93, passed away Oct. 13, 2023. He was a loving father to four daughters and a son, and was blessed with 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren who love him dearly. He passionately loved the outdoors, and enjoyed camping, hiking, playing games, and bird watching.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com