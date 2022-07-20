VOLLMER, William R.



Age 81 of Oxford, passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022. William was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on April 2, 1941, to Walter and Iva (Tussey) Vollmer. Bill was a life-long farmer, volunteer fireman, and school teacher. He served on various boards, including Talawanda School Board, Butler Tech Vocational Board, Farm Service Agency County Committee, and his local church board. Bill was the first in his family to graduate from college. He was deeply loved by his children, grandchildren, and all of those little smiling faces that came to Granny and Grandad's house each morning. Bill unconditionally loved his family, his golden retrievers, farming, and watching the wildlife.



Bill is survived by his wife of 54 years, Lois Vollmer; two sons, Butch (Amy) Vollmer, and David (Heather) Vollmer; his best friend, Alan Rigling; one brother, Terry (Lois) Vollmer; 4 grandchildren, Paige (Josh and son, Ian) Sizelove, Taylor (Mike Schaeffer) Ruder, Hannah (Troy) Mabis, and Morgan Vollmer; and numerous other relatives and friends. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Clarence and Hazel Webb; his daughter, Tari-Ann Vollmer; and one grandson, Ben Vollmer.



Funeral service will be held at Oxford Church of the Nazarene, 3971 Kehr Rd., Oxford, Ohio, on Friday, July 22, 2022, at 10:00 AM with Rev. Ray Grilliot officiating. Burial will follow at Springdale Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 21, 2022, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Oxford Church of the Nazarene. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff at Hospice of Blue Ash, especially Chava, Jennifer, and Natalie. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Cincinnati- Blue Ash. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com.

