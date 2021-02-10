VOLZ, Rick aka Voltzy



Passed away Feb 1, 2021, peacefully holding Sammy Bowman's hand after a long fight with many health issues. Visitation will be Feb. 10th from 5-7 at Glickler Funeral Home, 1849 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45406. Rick was the owner of Voltzy's Root Beer stand in Moraine, Ohio, for 30+ years. He enjoyed golfing, cooking, Dunkin' Donuts coffee and making people laugh. He is loved by so many and will be missed dearly by his many friends.

