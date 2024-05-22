Volz, Robert



Robert Volz  Age 78 of Cincinnati, sadly left us on May 19, 2024. He leaves behind his loving wife Karen Volz (Werner); children Mark Volz, Anne (Nick) Hageman and Lara (Ryan) Verbecken; grandchildren Grace, Luke and Lydia Hageman and Gavin and Aubree Verbecken. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 23, 2024 from 10AM until time of Mass (1030AM) at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 400 Nilles Rd., Fairfield, OH, 45014 with Fr. Larry Tharp officiating. Burial to follow at Crown Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Hospice of Cincinnati.



