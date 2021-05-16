<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Dayton/Photos/0000689730-01_0_0000689730-01-1_20210515.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689730-01_0_0000689730-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">VORE, <br/><br/>R. (Robert) Winston <br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">(Robert) Winston Vore, of<br/><br/>West Milton, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Preceded in death by parents Robert Dixon and Naomi (Brinkman) Vore; brother C. Eugene Vore; and sister Elizabeth Vore Corello; brother-in-law Joseph Smith; nieces Elizabeth Smith, Patricia Bruns; and nephew Marvin T. Arnett Jr. Survived by his devoted and loving wife of 67 years, Carol L. Vore; nieces Ann Cecil, Sue Yates; nephew Robert L "Skip" Corrello; great- nephew CJ Corello; sister-in-law Karen Smith; niece Lisa Smith-Richards; nieces Ellen Cost, Carla Lantz; great-nieces Laely and Maya Bishop, and Allison Hempy. Special thanks to Traci Bragg for her efforts in assisting Winston and Carol and good friend, Wayne Wertz. Winston was employed by the Finke Construction Company for 30 years as civil engineering superintendent and at the Miami Conservancy District for 25 years. Winston proudly served many years in the Ohio Air National Guard, was a member of the West Milton Lions Club, the Masonic Lodge and supported many local philanthropic organizations. Winston was an ardent supporter of the Milton-Union Schools. Winston was a member of the Ludlow Falls Christian Church, Ludlow Falls, OH, where he and Carol were married, 1953. Winston was a skilled and meticulous gardener, ink and watercolor artist of nature, particularly bluebirds and a lifelong conservationist. His passions were wintering on Captiva Island, FL, and collecting shells with his wife Carol, along with a little fishing. Winston was most of all a true gentleman and will be deeply missed by everyone – the most however, by his loving wife, Carol. The family will receive friends from 12-1 PM on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton, with a funeral service beginning at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, West Milton. Memorial contributions may be made to Ludlow Falls Christian Church. Condolences may be left online for the family at<br/><br/>www.hale-sarver.com or sent to Mrs. Carol Vore, PO Box 2, West Milton, OH 45383.</font><br/>