VORE, Raymond Benjamin



Age 81, of Kettering, formerly Mansfield, passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. Raymond was born in Dayton, OH, on June 25, 1940, to the late John and Josephine (Dils) Vore. Raymond is survived by his loving wife of 59 years,



Gloria (Passwater); children, Kathleen (Stephen) Matheson, John (Michelle) Vore; 8 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren; sister, Marcella (Bill) Farnham; brother, Marvin Vore. Private family services. For complete condolences and remembrances, please visit www.routsong.com.

