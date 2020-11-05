X

WADDLE, Joyce

Obituaries | Nov 5, 2020

WADDLE, Joyce A.

Joyce A. Waddle, age 81 of Trenton, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020. She was born in Liggett, Harlan County, Kentucky, on July 1, 1939, the daughter of Floyd and Pauline (Stines) Click. Joyce was employed as a server at

Hyde's Restaurant for thirty years. She was a faithful

member of Calvary Christian Center and Happy Corner

Pentecostal Church.

Joyce is survived by four children; James Bowling, Ronnie Bowling, Karla Jenkins, and Stacey (Lisa) Carpenter; eight grandchildren, Kelli and Teresa Bowling, Kristin Turner,

Brittany Clark, Ryan (Emily) Clark, James Carpenter, Anthony (Kendra) Carpenter, and Stasha Carpenter; step-sister, Wilma Trelles; numerous great-grandchildren; and two former

sons-in-law, Earl Clark and Joseph Jenkins. She was preceded in death by her father, Floyd Click; her mother, Pauline Viars; her brother, Jim Bill Click; and two grandchildren, Holly

Bowling and David Seals.

Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Saturday,

November 7, 2020, at 12:00 PM with Pastor Brad Allen and Rev. Phillip Grubb officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Saturday, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences can be made at


www.browndawsonflick.com


Funeral Home Information

Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home

330 Pershing Avenue

Hamilton, OH

45011

http://browndawsonflick.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

