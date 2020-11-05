WADDLE, Joyce A.



Joyce A. Waddle, age 81 of Trenton, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020. She was born in Liggett, Harlan County, Kentucky, on July 1, 1939, the daughter of Floyd and Pauline (Stines) Click. Joyce was employed as a server at



Hyde's Restaurant for thirty years. She was a faithful



member of Calvary Christian Center and Happy Corner



Pentecostal Church.



Joyce is survived by four children; James Bowling, Ronnie Bowling, Karla Jenkins, and Stacey (Lisa) Carpenter; eight grandchildren, Kelli and Teresa Bowling, Kristin Turner,



Brittany Clark, Ryan (Emily) Clark, James Carpenter, Anthony (Kendra) Carpenter, and Stasha Carpenter; step-sister, Wilma Trelles; numerous great-grandchildren; and two former



sons-in-law, Earl Clark and Joseph Jenkins. She was preceded in death by her father, Floyd Click; her mother, Pauline Viars; her brother, Jim Bill Click; and two grandchildren, Holly



Bowling and David Seals.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Saturday,



November 7, 2020, at 12:00 PM with Pastor Brad Allen and Rev. Phillip Grubb officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Saturday, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences can be made at



