Ethel Ree



"Queen" Wade



Our Mother was born on



July 4th, 1941 and she was called to her Permanent Resident, in Heaven, on February 2nd, 2006,



at the age of 64. We will Never Stop Missing you!!



Love always and forever!! Your Children,



Danny, Sharonda, Charlene, Maurice, Sheila (Danny)



and Antwon. Grandchildren, Great-grandchildren and many other Love ones!