WADE, Jeffrey

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

WADE, Jeffrey R.

Age 60, of Franklin, passed away on Thursday, May 20, 2021. He was born in Middletown on March 16, 1961, to Bill and Sue (Poff) Wade. Jeffrey was preceded in death by his father and brother, Rod Wade. He is survived by his children, Zach (Heather) Wade, Lacey (Jay) Alexander and Luke Wade;

mother, Sue A. Poff Wade; grandchildren, Trent and Jayce Wade and Christian Alexander; and many other relatives and friends. Graveside service will take place at Springboro

Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in Jeffrey's memory to the American Heart Association and the American Cancer Society. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

