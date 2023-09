Rochelle Wade's 65th Heavenly Birthday!



Happy Heavenly 65th Birthday, Rochelle Wade, September 25, 1958! Mom, Sugarbaby and I still greatly love and miss you! There's not a day that goes by that we don't think of you. We know that you're in a better place and we will see you again!



Love, Shateveia and SydniKnight.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com