1 hour ago

WADE, Ruby A.

Age 95 of Dayton, OH, passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022. Funeral service will be held on Mon., May 16, 2022, 12:30 pm at Greater Allen AME Church, 1620 W. Fifth St, Dayton OH 45402, Rev Dr. Elmer S. Martin, officiating. The family will

receive relatives and friends Monday at the church beginning at 11:30 am. FACIAL MASK IS REQUIRED. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. For full obituary, visit https:http://www.loritts-neilson.com.

Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3924 W. Third St.

Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc

3924 W 3Rd St

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.loritts-neilson.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

