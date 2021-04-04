X

WADE, Shannon

WADE, Shannon M.

SHANNON M. WADE, 43, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly in her home on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. She was born in Springfield on December 20, 1977, the daughter of Ralph F. and Deborah (McKee) Wade, Jr. Shannon worked

at Beach Manufacturing, Donnelsville. She is survived by her father, Ralph F. "Butch" Wade, Jr. (Kathy Cullen); her mother and step-father, Debbie and Mark Niccolini; brothers, Kristian (Jessica) Wade of Enon, and Jason (Katie) Wade of S. Vienna; nieces, Hailey and Winter; nephew, Jace; her special friend, Tommy Hannon and his children, Aiden and Sierra Hannon; numerous friends; and her beloved dog, Dexter. A private family celebration of Shannon's life will be observed. You may express condolences to the family at


Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

