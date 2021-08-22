WAGGENER, Herman

WAGGENER, Jr., Col. Herman A. "Alf"



Of Centerville, OH, age 101, entered the presence of his Savior at 5:59 a.m. on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Predeceased by his wife, Florence Waggener (Floss), he is survived by his daughters, Pat Watts (David) of Frisco, Texas, Sara Jean Snell (Dennis) of Dayton, Ohio, and grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family visitation: Thursday, August 26, 1:00 pm at First Church Kettering, immediately



followed by a Celebration of Life service at 2:00 pm. Military interment: Friday, August 27, 10:00 a.m. at Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements in care of Schlientz-Moore & Reis. For more about Alf and gifts in his honor, visit



www.reislegacycenter.com