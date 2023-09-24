Waggoner, M. Sean



M. Sean Waggoner, age 51, of Centerville, Ohio passed away unexpectedly at home on September 20th, 2023. He was preceded in death by his baby brother, Robert Scott Waggoner. Sean graduated from Centerville High School as the class of '91. He was a daredevil at heart and enjoyed the excitement of racing BMX bikes and even placed 7th in the state. He also cherished all the times spent at Crooked Lake with his family. Sean is survived by his loving parents, Susie and Mike Waggoner. He is also survived by his younger sister Missy (Rodney) Bixler of Angola, Indiana, as well as his nephew Alec Bixler, niece Savannah Bixler, cousins Butch Zimmerman, Bart Zimmerman, Adam Waggoner, Nick Waggoner, and their family. The visitation for Sean will be held on Sunday, October 1st, 2023 from 2-5pm with Tobias Funeral Home  Far Hills location, and the funeral service will take place on Monday, October 2nd, 2023 at 10:00am at the Far Hills location. Burial to follow at David's cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family ask for memorial contributions to be made to Dayton Children's Hospital at www.childrensdayton.org. Online condolences may be left at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.



