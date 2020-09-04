WAGNER, Beverly

WAGNER (Bowser), Beverly Marie Loving mom and grandma, age 79, of Dayton, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Spring Hills Singing Woods nursing home. She was born on April 12, 1941, to the late Dorothy L. (Erbaugh) and Ralph R. Bowser Sr. in Dayton, Ohio. Beverly retired from her position as a waitress at Frisch's after 27 years. She attended Happy Corner Church of the Brethren for many years. In her spare time, she enjoyed bowling, reading, and solving jigsaw puzzles, but most of all, she enjoyed spending quality time with her family. Beverly is survived by her daughters, Marie (Tom) Young, Janet (Bruce) Tabor; sons, Bob (Terri) Goin, Jimmy (Norman) Goin, Michael (Robin) Goin; siblings, Sharon (Doug) King, Sandra "Sandy" (Mike) Huffman, Rebecca "Becky" (Barney) Bagwell; sister-in-law, Barbara Bowser; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Preceded in death by her husband, James "Jim" Wagner, parents, and brother, Ralph R. "Bob" Bowser Jr. A walk-through visitation will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020, from 9:30 to 10:30 am at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd. Englewood, OH). Services will begin at 10:30 AM with burial to follow at Bearcreek Cemetery in Dayton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association (31 W. Whipp Rd, Dayton, OH 45459) in Beverly's honor. Due to COVID-19, the family requests that you wear a mask and maintain social distancing guidelines. Online condolences can be made to the family at KindredFuneralHome.com

