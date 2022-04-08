dayton-daily-news logo
WAGNER, Calvin

WAGNER, Calvin James

Age 36, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly

Saturday, April 2, 2022. He was born in Springfield, Ohio, on October 7, 1985. He leaves to cherish his memory: mother, Victoria Witham (James); Wife, Herbina Wagner, son, Caden Kline, 6 siblings Frances L.

Wagner, Meri L. Wagner, Toria L. Wagner, Michelle L. Wagner, Generica L. Burton and Tabitha L. Feldhaus. With a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins, as well as special friends. Calvin was preceded in death by his father; James M. Wagner and two siblings;

Stephen D. Wagner and Debbie L. McKnight. Arrangements entrusted to the caring hands of KINLEY Funeral Home.

