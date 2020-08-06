WAGNER, Doug Age 60, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, August 2nd after an aggressive battle with cancer. His final moments were spent lovingly surrounded by his family. Doug is survived in marriage and love by his wife of 33 years, Lori Wagner. He is also survived by his children, Stefan (Brianne) Wagner and Whitney Wagner; father, Jack Wager; mother-in-law, Doree Hafner; sisters, Susan Mooney and Molly (Steve) Bowater; brother-in-law, Ed (Allyson) Hafner; loving nieces and nephews, Erin and Sean Mooney, William, Stephanie and Caroline Bowater, and Britt and Blaine Hafner; and loyal childhood best friend, Jim "Co" (Annie) Lutz. He is preceded in death by his mother, Jean (Ulbrich) Wagner and father-in-law, Bernard "Bernie" Hafner. Doug was born on February 24th, 1960, in Dayton, Ohio. He graduated from Oakwood High School in 1978 and the University of Kentucky in 1982. He went on to work as a manufacturer's representative, for 30 years, at Wagner & Company. Doug was diagnosed with juvenile diabetes at age 6 and founded the Dayton Area Diabetes Pump Support Group in 1998. It was a cause he was extremely dedicated to and passionate about, and throughout his 22 years of involvement he was a significant resource to anyone dealing with diabetes. His love for and commitment to sports and fitness was an important pillar in his life. Doug played high school football but most of his young adult life was committed to competitive tennis, a passion he pursued beginning in juniors all the way through college. He played at University of Kentucky and cherished the memories he made with his teammates. Doug remained active throughout his adult years, swimming and going on long, daily walks with his wife and their grand dog, Tater, who he always found great joy spending time with. Doug will be remembered for bringing infectious joy and laughter to every occasion with his witty jokes, wonderful stories and contagious laugh that always lit up a room. At his core, he was a family man. The love he felt towards his family and close friends, who were always considered family, was unmatched and they meant everything to him. He was also dedicated to God and a member of Incarnation Parish in Centerville, OH. A private service is scheduled for August 7th at Tobias Funeral Home-Far Hills Chapel. Donations can be sent to Diabetes Dayton at www.diabetesdayton.org. Condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

