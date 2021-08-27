WAGNER, Hobert



Hobert Wagner, age 97 of Hamilton, passed away at Woodlands Assisted Living on August 24, 2021. He was born in Laurel County, KY, to Luther and Geraldine (Jones) Wagner. He met and married the love of his life, Irene Harvey



Wagner, on March 27, 1954, and were happily married for 67 years. He served 3 years in the U.S. Navy during the



Second World War in the South Pacific. He retired after 30 years of service at Fisher Body in Fairfield, OH. He loved playing softball for Zion United Baptist Church, playing guitar at church, and enjoyed playing golf. He leaves to mourn his passing his wife, Irene; sisters Ruby Weaver, Winnie Jones, Wanda Marcum, Helen Slusher; as well as many nieces, nephews, and very special friends. He was preceded in death by four



brothers, Damon, Luther Jr., Troy and Eldon. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021, from 11:00 AM until the time of his Funeral Service at 12:00 NOON, Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Memorial



contributions can be made to the Woodlands of Hamilton Memory Care or Zion United Baptist Church of Hamilton.



