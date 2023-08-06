Wagner, Jacqueline Renee



Wagner, Jacqueline "Jackie" Renee, age 51 of Dayton passed away peacefully on August 1, 2023. Preceded in death by her father Jack R. Wagner, Jr. and stepfather the Honorable Judge G. Jack Davis, Jackie is survived by her daughter Erika Helm, mother Arnette Davis, sisters Trisha Duff (Randy) and Annie Davis, brothers Jack Davis (Lindsay), Jeff Davis, and Chris Davis (Melissa), numerous nieces and nephews, and special friend Sy Nouanesengsy. Jackie was a 1990 graduate of Oakwood High School and attended The Ohio State University. She had a zest for life and a passion for travel, which drew her to New York City to live after college before returning to Dayton to be closer to family. She will be remembered for her contagious laugh and bright smile, always enjoying demonstrating her vast culinary skills. Jackie had a love for animals, most recently surrounding herself with her dog, Lily Rose, and numerous birds and koi fish. Visitation is scheduled for Monday, August 7, 2023 from 5:00-6:00PM, with a memorial service to begin at 6:00PM. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, we encourage you to make a donation to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton in her honor.



