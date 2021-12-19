WAGNER, John Kenneth



Age 85, of Washington Township, passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. John was born in Dayton, OH, on June 16, 1936, to the late Kenneth and Margaret (Miller) Wagner. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Dayton Rotary, Bicycle Club, Dayton Racquet Club and The American Legion. John graduated from Chaminade High School in 1954 and earned his CPA in Accounting from The University of Dayton. He served in the U.S. Navy as a Radio Operator. John is



survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Cassie; son, Greg (Dawn) Beckett; and grandson, Rob (Concetta DeFusco) Beckett. Services will be held at a future date. Memorial



contributions may be made in John's name to Veterans Association of America, 511 West 165th St., Unit 309, New York, NY 10032. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.

