Wagner-Lison, SUELLEN



SUELLEN WAGNER-LISON, 82 of Leesburg, Virginia passed on Saturday, May 27, 2023.







Born Monday, July 1, 1940, in Noblesville, Indiana. Suellen was a daughter of the late Herman and Mary Wagner.







Suellen grew up in Gardner, MA and graduated from Gardner High School in 1958. She was married to Robert H. Lison (Bob) in 1960. She was a dedicated wife, caring friend, and a loving mother to her children. She enjoyed many decades raising and breeding show dogs and was an active member of the Pembroke Welsh Corgi Club of the Potomac. She had other lifetime interests which included various arts and crafts, sewing, gardening, jewelry making, and cooking. She attended Leesburg Community Church.



She leaves her family to cherish her memory including her beloved husband Col. Robert H. Lison, four children-David P. Lison and wife Jereda, Deborah A. Lison Daly and husband Randall, Dawn M. Lison, and R. Scott Lison and wife Tammy: thirteen grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She will also be missed by her sister, Sara Young and niece, Ellen Blakie.







The family will hold services privately to celebrate Suellen's life.







In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to:



EastCoastCorgiRescue.org







Online condolences may be made to the family at www.loudounfuneralchapel.com

