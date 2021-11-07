WAGNER (Neltner),



Marilou



87, of Scottsdale, AZ, devoted wife, mother and grandmother passed away peacefully on October 27, 2021. She will be remembered by all who knew her for her kindness, humor and caring spirit. Marilou was preceded in death by her adoring husband of 58 years, Don E. Wagner. She is survived by her four children: Susan Tomi (Alan) of Scottsdale, AZ; Jill Matteson (Jim) of Centerville, OH; Don R. Wagner (Julie) of Minneapolis, MN; and Bradley Wagner (Lisa) of Scottsdale, AZ. She also leaves behind her six grandchildren who all cherished their Grandma Lou: Hannah & Paige Matteson, Kaylie & Thompson Wagner, Joey Tomi, and Elouise Wagner. Marilou touched the lives of many. We will be celebrating her life on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Mountain View Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Mountain View Presbyterian Church or Westminster Village in her memory.

