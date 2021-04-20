X

Wagoner, Opal

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

WAGONER, Opal

80, of Springfield, passed away April 16, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born November 24, 1940, in Morehead,

Kentucky, daughter of Jesse and Nora (Hamilton) Pernell. Opal loved fixing and flipping old houses. She enjoyed attending several area churches. Survivors include two children, Leslie Dewayne Kidd (Amber Wingrove) and Tammy Denise (Jerry) Penwell; four grandchildren, Dustin, Vanessa, Zachary, and

Rachel; and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Leslie Kidd and Roger B. Wagoner, and her parents. Per Opal's wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at


www.jkzfh.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.zechmanfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.