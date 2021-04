WAKER, Michael P.



Age 73, of Dayton, passed away on March 29, 2021. Family will greet friends, 5-7 PM on Tuesday, April 6 at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E STROOP RD, KETTERING. Private



internment at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 31 W Whipp Rd, Dayton, OH 45459. For full obituary please visit www.routsong.com.