WALBE, Michelle

Obituaries
3 hours ago

WALBE, Michelle Denise "Shelley"

Age 66, passed away at Hospice of Dayton, on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Shelley was born on July 28, 1955, in

Dayton, Ohio, to Joseph and Stella (Kleck) Walbe. She is

preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Stella, and brother, Kevin, and is survived by her sister Doris Williams, brother

Darrell Walbe, dear friend Karla Vandivier, and many beloved nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A Veteran of the United States Army, Shelley will be remembered for her kindness, her sense of humor and most especially for her love of

animals. A gathering of friends for Shelley will be held

Monday, January 10, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton or SICSA. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.tobias-fh.com for the Walbe family.

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel

3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd

Dayton, OH

45432

http://www.tobias-fh.com

