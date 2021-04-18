WALBORN,



Michael Aldrich



Died on April 15, 2021, after several days in Hospice care at the First Community Village Healthcare Unit, where he had lived since 2010. Michael was well known and loved by



residents and staff there, as he had been at Traditions at Mill Run where he lived from 1995 until moving into nursing care. Cerebral Palsy constrained



Michael's physical mobility and speech, but not his strong will and sociable nature. Michael was born in Columbus, Ohio, on September 27, 1938, the son of The Rev. Dr. E. Rudolph Walborn and Lucy Aldrich Walborn. At the time his father was pastor at Indianola Lutheran Church, responsible for campus ministry to Ohio State University students. In 1946 the family moved to West Carrollton, Ohio, where Dr. Walborn was



pastor of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church and served part time as Secretary of the Ohio Synod of the United Lutheran Church in America. Following early education at Gorman School for Crippled Children, Michael graduated from West Carrollton High School in 1958. In 1959 the family moved again to Columbus, when Dr. Walborn became full time



Secretary of the Ohio Synod and Lucy Walborn worked as a



librarian at the Grandview Public Library. Michael lived with his parents at 1247 Lincoln Rd. in Grandview Heights, until the death of his mother in 1995. Michael was a member of Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Upper Arlington, and participated in chapel services at First Community Village



during his residence there. He is survived by a brother David H. Walborn (Pat) of Spring Lake, Michigan; a sister Mary



Martha Churchman (John) of Arlington, Virginia; nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and nephews, and two great-grand-nephews; and maternal cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, First Community Village, or to charities benefiting individuals with Cerebral Palsy or related research. Michael will be interred at Greenlawn Cemetery, beside the graves of his mother and



father. Arrangements are not yet complete for memorial



observances. Visit www.schoedinger.com for service updates.

