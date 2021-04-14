X

WALDEN, Charles

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

WALDEN, Charles Lee "Chuck"

Age 59 of Dayton, passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Chuck was currently working for Honeywell as a HOS Manager. He was a member of Englewood Christian Assembly, AMVETS and the American Legion. He enjoyed golfing, going to the pool and above all spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 40 years: Jana "Peaches" (Mason) Walden, children: Charles "Chuck" LeRoy (Kim)

Walden II of Union, Brian (Ashley) Walden of Clayton, Heather Walden of Huber Heights, grandchildren: Charles "Trey"

LeRoy III, Cierstin, Ceaira, Dalton, Ella, Claira, Leium, Grayson, mother: Kathaleen (Wooden) Walden of Dayton, brothers: Mike (Ann) Walden of FL, Tony (Viola) Walden of New

Lebanon, sister: Tammy (Jerry) Worman of West Milton,

father-in-law: James Mason of Dayton, sisters-in-law: Cindy (Neimann) Sorrell of Huber Heights, Tina (Jeff) Brown of West Alexandria, brothers-in-law: James Mason of Dayton, Chris (Angie) Mason of New Lebanon, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father: Charles Walden and grandchildren: Owen Lee Walden and Kora

Anastasia Walden, mother-in-law: Janice Mason and nephew: Brandon Hobbs. A walk -through visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at the Englewood Christian Assembly, (415 N. Main Street, Englewood). Funeral Services will follow at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Tim Scarbrough officiating. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Englewood Christian Assembly or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family asks that you please wear a mask and maintain social distancing. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at


www.KindredFuneralHome.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Kindred Funeral Home

400 Union Boulevard

Englewood, OH

45322

https://www.kindredfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.