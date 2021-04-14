WALDEN, Charles Lee "Chuck"



Age 59 of Dayton, passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Chuck was currently working for Honeywell as a HOS Manager. He was a member of Englewood Christian Assembly, AMVETS and the American Legion. He enjoyed golfing, going to the pool and above all spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 40 years: Jana "Peaches" (Mason) Walden, children: Charles "Chuck" LeRoy (Kim)



Walden II of Union, Brian (Ashley) Walden of Clayton, Heather Walden of Huber Heights, grandchildren: Charles "Trey"



LeRoy III, Cierstin, Ceaira, Dalton, Ella, Claira, Leium, Grayson, mother: Kathaleen (Wooden) Walden of Dayton, brothers: Mike (Ann) Walden of FL, Tony (Viola) Walden of New



Lebanon, sister: Tammy (Jerry) Worman of West Milton,



father-in-law: James Mason of Dayton, sisters-in-law: Cindy (Neimann) Sorrell of Huber Heights, Tina (Jeff) Brown of West Alexandria, brothers-in-law: James Mason of Dayton, Chris (Angie) Mason of New Lebanon, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father: Charles Walden and grandchildren: Owen Lee Walden and Kora



Anastasia Walden, mother-in-law: Janice Mason and nephew: Brandon Hobbs. A walk -through visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at the Englewood Christian Assembly, (415 N. Main Street, Englewood). Funeral Services will follow at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Tim Scarbrough officiating. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Englewood Christian Assembly or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family asks that you please wear a mask and maintain social distancing. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at



www.KindredFuneralHome.com