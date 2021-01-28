X

WALDMAN, Joyce

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

WALDMAN (Neustadt), Joyce E.

Age 67, of Huber Heights, passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at The Hospice of

Dayton. Joyce was a Registered Nurse working at Miami Valley Hospital for many years and more recently at St. Leonard in Centerville. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank & Noreen Neustadt and sister, Janis Goeke. Joyce is survived by her beloved husband, Andrew M. of 45 years; daughter & son-in-law, Brittany & Dr. Jason Crosby of Beavercreek; son & daughter-in-law, Dr. Brett & Jessica Waldman of NJ; grandchildren, Chase, Calli Jean, Danica & Kaley; nephews, Greg Goeke, Keith Sullivan, Jeff Goeke; niece, Randi Sullivan; other

relatives and friends. Due to the families concern for their friends and members of the community during this time, a

Private Funeral Service will be held with Rabbi Ben Azriel

officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to donatelifeohio.org or the Thomas E. Starzl

Transplant Institute at UPMC.com in Joyce's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.