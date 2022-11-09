WALDRON, Archie L.



Archie L. Waldron, age 87, of Springfield, went to his Heavenly home on Friday, November 4, 2022, while surrounded by his loving family. Archie was born the son of Roy C. and Madeline M. (Archey) Waldron on April 6, 1935, in Vinton County, Ohio. Archie is preceded in death by his parents. Left to grieve his loss, wife of 65 years Thelma (Clark) Waldron; sons Wesley M. (Teresa) Waldron of Springfield, and Brengle (Lorraine) Waldron of Springfield; daughters Anita (Andy) Wessner of Pennsylvania, and Catherine Apone of Enon; grandchildren Brittany Zimmerman, Samuel (Kayla), Jonathan (Brittany), Brennen (Eden), Selena, Ellerie Waldron, Mary (Ian) Thompson, Victoria, Jacob, Anastasia, Chloe, Jeremiah, Abigail, Isabella Apone; great-grandchildren Penelope, Juniper, Finn, Evangeline, Nora, and Abel Waldron, Wesley, and Elias Thompson, and 1 on the way. Several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends. Archie was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He will be missed by all of those who love him. Archie has been a faithful follower of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and was a former member of Beulah Chapel Brethren in Christ, and current member of Westside Christian Community Church. For over 40 years Archie was a forklift operator at Navistar. Archie enjoyed motorcycling, was a self-taught prankster/comedian, was kind and generous, and never met a stranger. Friends and family may call on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, from 5PM – 7PM at Westside Christian Community Church Springfield, Ohio, where a funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 10AM WITH Pastors Joel Zimmerman and Costy Saba officiating. Interment to follow in the Enon Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at



www.richardsraffanddunbar.com



