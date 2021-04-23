WALDRON, James Patrick "Sarge"



Age 82, passed away on April 19, 2021, at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Florida.



Sarge was born on October 6, 1938, in Buffalo, New York. Upon graduation, he joined the U.S. Air Force, where he was a military police canine handler. After leaving the Air Force, he moved to Dayton to work with his mother, who owned the Ivy Lounge. Sarge later married Regina "Jean" Rado-Waldron and together they enjoyed 57 years of



marriage while raising their four children. In 1964, Sarge joined the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department, quickly rose to the rank of Sergeant, and twice received the prestigious Deputy of the Year award.



After 23 years of service with the sheriff's office, Sarge retired and he and Jean moved to Siesta Key Beach, Florida. Sarge



enjoyed fishing on his boat "Deputy Dog" on Lake Erie, was known for hosting some of the best poker games, and he loved getting people together for dinners. His humor, charisma, and kindness will be missed by all those he brought



together.



Preceded in death by his parents, Elizabeth and James Waldron, and his sister Eleanor "Susie" Galus. Sarge is



survived by his loving wife Jean; sister Bernadine Wagner; brother-in-law Richard Galus, and children Jeanie Heyd of



Kettering, OH, James (Donna) of Beavercreek, OH, Jeffrey



(Michelle) of Dublin, OH, and Joseph (Stephanie) of Bay



Village, OH; 14 grandchildren, Cameron, Braden, Kelly, Keith, Jacob, Carson, Craig, Taylor, Michael, Quinn, Lauren, Julia, Alex and Ryan, who all enjoyed spending time with him and will miss his never ending supply of Blow Pops he gave them every time he saw them; and a host of nieces, nephews and beloved relatives.



A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 am, May 14, 2021, at Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Kettering, OH. For those unable to attend, please join us in prayer and participate virtually at www.stcharles-kettering.org Entombment



immediately following at Calvary Cemetery.



People wishing to honor his lifelong commitment to family and community can make donations to the Montgomery County Law Enforcement Memorial Association. Please make a donation to: MC Law Enforcement Memorial Association, P.O. Box 1082, Dayton, Ohio 45401.

