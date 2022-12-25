WALDRON, Rita A.



Age 101, of Springfield, passed away December 20, 2022, in Springfield Assisted Living. She was born January 2, 1921, in Urbana, Ohio, the daughter of Stephen and Anna (Gentner) Hagenbuch. Rita had been a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and later St. Bernard Catholic Church where she sang in the choir at both churches. She was also in the St. Mary bowling league and volunteered at the St. Mary Thrift Store and Mercy Hospital. Survivors include three children and spouses, Willis "Bill" and Patricia Waldron, Carol and Doug Burke and Jacquie Fletcher; nine grandchildren, Elissa, Jennifer, Gretchen, Meredith, Ben, Edison, Tracee, Jessica and Jeff; numerous great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Willis in 1994 and four siblings, Jim, Martha, Stephen and Joe. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 pm on Tuesday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday in St. Bernard Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Enon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Bernard Catholic Church, 4 Paws for Ability or His Hands Extended Sanctuary.

