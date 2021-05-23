WALKER, CHARLOTTE

WALKER (Cordell),



Charlotte Ruth



Charlotte Ruth (Cordell) Walker, 81 a lifelong resident of Mechanicsburg, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord, Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in her home with her family by her side.



She was born July 5, 1939, in Mechanicsburg, Ohio, the daughter of the late Anne Elizabeth (White) Cordell. She was a 1957 graduate of Mechanicsburg High School and a 1959 graduate of Springfield School of Business. Charlotte served as supervisor with the Champaign County Department of Human Services for several years. She is a member of the Greater Grace Temple of Springfield, Ohio. Charlotte was also a member of the Retirement Set of Springfield and Seniors Helping Seniors. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends.



She is survived by her children, Loren "El" (Renee) Montgomery and Shaun Montgomery (Troy Jones); granddaughter, Moncada Abbott; great-granddaughter, Shaunee Hancock as well as several nieces, nephews and a special friend, Jeanne "Gloria" Robinson.



She was preceded in death by her grandparents Addison & Amanda White; her mother, Anne Cordell and her brothers and sisters, Robert L. Cordell, Major John W. Cordell, Martha Lou Scott and Phyllis Booth.



Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021, in the SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON Funeral Home, Mechanicsburg.



Home Going Service will follow at 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home with Bishop Ronald Logan officiating. In addition, Live stream will be available on the funeral home's Facebook page beginning at 5:55 p.m.



Graveside service will be held at the family's convenience in the Mausoleum at Rose Hill Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers: Troy Jones, Steve Pepper, Dale Henry, John Booth, Bill Westfall, Doug Owens, El Montgomery and JJ Carter.



Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity.



Condolences may be expressed to the family at



