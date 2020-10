WALKER, Deijha Capri



Age 25, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away October 17, 2020. Services 11am Friday, October 30, 2020, at Ethan Temple Church, 4000 Shiloh Springs Rd. Clayton, Ohio 45315. Walk-thru from 10am - 11am. Please continue to practice social distancing and wear a mask. Pryor Funeral Home.