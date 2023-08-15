Walker, Donald "Don"



Age 82 of New Lebanon passed away on Sunday, August 13th. Donald was born to his parents George and Margaretha Walker on August 16, 1940. Don was preceded in death by his wife, Gail F. Walker. Don is survived by his children, Dawn (Randy) Etter, Leah (Todd) Barone and Anthony Walker. Grandchildren Todd (Anna) Cunningham, Luke (Haley) Cunningham, Ellie (Austin) Davis, and Carter (Allisa) Barone. Great Grandchildren Maura, Maxton, Owen, Avery, and Winter. Loving friend Kathy Tritschler. Brothers George (Connie) Walker and Paul (Nancy) Walker. Brother-in-law Charles Fluty and sister-in-Law Mary Fluty as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Don retired from General Motors as an Industrial Engineer. In his years of retirement he enjoyed driving for Yowell Trucking, playing tennis, volunteering at New Lebanon Elementary School and playing a weekly scrabble game with his daughter Leah. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 16th 1:00-2:00 pm at Rogers Funeral Home followed by graveside service at Sugar Grove cemetery in West Alexandria. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to FBCnl, Village Food Pantry, 335 South Church Street, New Lebanon, OH 45345.



