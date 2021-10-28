dayton-daily-news logo
X

WALKER, Edward

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

WALKER, Edward

Mr. Edward Walker was born in Swainsboro, Georgia, to Eddie and Nancy Walker (Dean) on September 7, 1941. Edward

departed this life to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

Edward was an avid bowler who bowled in many leagues around the city. He worked at General Motors Car Company as an apprentice carpenter and retired after 30 years. Edward was a caring and devoted Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather who loved his family and had a strong relationship with Christ.

Edward was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie and Nancy Walker-Dean (Richard), brothers Ellis and Eddie Walker, sisters Barbara Huntley, Patty Jo Embry, and Brenda Walker. Edward leaves to cherish his memory, his devoted (2) sisters Mae Coatney, Sylvia Walker Wright and (1) brother Lawrence Walker (Brenda), (3) daughters Monique Green, Alysa Walker, Michelle Walker, (1) son Edward Walker, Jr. (9) grandchildren and (3) great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at Trotwood Church of the Brethren, 208 East Main Street, Trotwood, Ohio, on Saturday,

October 30, 2021, at 12:30 pm.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
ANDERSON, Ronald
2
FELTEN, Ross
3
CASSADY, Timothy
4
ALLEN, Albert
5
DAY, Jacqueline
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top