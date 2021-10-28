WALKER, Edward



Mr. Edward Walker was born in Swainsboro, Georgia, to Eddie and Nancy Walker (Dean) on September 7, 1941. Edward



departed this life to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.



Edward was an avid bowler who bowled in many leagues around the city. He worked at General Motors Car Company as an apprentice carpenter and retired after 30 years. Edward was a caring and devoted Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather who loved his family and had a strong relationship with Christ.



Edward was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie and Nancy Walker-Dean (Richard), brothers Ellis and Eddie Walker, sisters Barbara Huntley, Patty Jo Embry, and Brenda Walker. Edward leaves to cherish his memory, his devoted (2) sisters Mae Coatney, Sylvia Walker Wright and (1) brother Lawrence Walker (Brenda), (3) daughters Monique Green, Alysa Walker, Michelle Walker, (1) son Edward Walker, Jr. (9) grandchildren and (3) great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.



Funeral services will be held at Trotwood Church of the Brethren, 208 East Main Street, Trotwood, Ohio, on Saturday,



October 30, 2021, at 12:30 pm.

