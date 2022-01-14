WALKER, Fred

WALKER, Jr., Fred



"Sonny"



Sunrise 8/11/44



Sunset 01/11/22



Age 77, passed away at Miami Valley Hospital on January 11, 2022. He was born in Minden, Louisiana, on August 11, 1944, to Fred Walker Sr. and Margie Cunningham Walker.



He graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1963 and



attended Central State University. Fred served in the U.S.



Military, Army branch and retired from Delco Moraine, as a Foreman. Sonny was an avid sports fan and lifelong fan of the Cleveland Browns. He enjoyed walking and was passionate about assisting those in need.



He is survived by brothers Cortez Walker, of Pittsburg, California, and Alton Walker of Dayton, and sister Ruby Jean Walker of Kansas City, Kansas. He was extremely proud of his five



children, Lori (Jonathan) Mays of Dayton, Nikki Walker of



Atlanta, GA, Jason (Dionne) Walker of Atlanta, GA, Derrick Walker of Plymouth, PA, and Cameron Walker of Dayton. Fred is also survived by his 13 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.



He is preceded in death by both parents, a sister, Doris, and an infant daughter, Tiffany.



A gathering of family and friends will be held at H.H. Roberts, 38 South Gettysburg Ave, on January 19, 2022, from 8:30am to 9:45am. Burial follows immediately at Dayton National Cemetery.

