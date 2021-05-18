dayton-daily-news logo
WALKER, Georgia

WALKER (Sellman),

Georgia Elaine

Passed away on May 12th, 2021, at the age of 72. She was preceded in death by her

parents Daisy Ethel (Yoakum) and Earl Sellman, her sister

Diana (Frank) Collwell and her beloved husband Terry L.

Walker.

Georgia loved her family and was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. She is survived by her sisters, Lyn Brown, Darla (Joe) Finchum and Marsha (Don) Hinshaw; two daughters Teresa Wilson and Holly (Paul) Boggs; five grandchildren Amber Walker, Dalton (Carrie) Boggs, David (Kashanda) Wilson, Danielle (Kevin) Gevedon and Darcie Wilson; eleven great-grandchildren with one on the way; thirteen nieces and nephews. Also, an incredibly special thank you to her close friend Connie Deel for

always being there for her.

A celebration of her life will be held on Monday, May 24th at noon, at the Victory Baptist Church, 2591 W. Possum Road, Springfield, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to her church New World Spiritualist Church of God, 2075 Rebert Pike, Springfield, Ohio 45506.

