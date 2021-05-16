dayton-daily-news logo
<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">WALKER, Georgia Elaine <br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">72, of Springfield, passed away May 12, 2021. A memorial service will be held Monday, May 24, 2021, at 12:00 pm at <br/><br/>Victory Baptist Church, 2691 W. Possum Rd, Springfield. <br/><br/>Arrangements are being handled by the </font><font size="2" color="#000000">JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME</font><font size="2" color="#000000">. Condolences may be shared at </font><p align="center"><br/><font size="2" color="#000000"><u>www.jkzfh.com</u></font></p><br/>

