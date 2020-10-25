WALKER, MARK

WALKER, Sr.,



Mark Antony



Born May 19, 1951 in Dayton, Ohio, received his wings Monday, October 19, 2020. Mark accepted Christ as his Savior at Zion Baptist Church, then, later became a member of Lincoln Heights Missionary Baptist Church in Cincinnati, Ohio. He graduated from Colonel White High School, Class of 1970 and attended Central State University. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, and dedicated over 35 years of service to Duke Energy. Preceded in death by his parents, Mark Walker and Callie Mae Osby-Walker; sister, Fatima Diane Allen. Mark leaves to cherish his memory his long-time companion, Sharon E. Jackson; sons, Mark Walker II and Sean Walker; sisters, Barbara Anna Ward, Deborale (Renee) Richardson; brothers, Hiram Kirk (Joan) Walker, Lawrence Walker-Wright; grandchildren, Mark III, Kennedi and Mackenzie Walker; a host of nieces and nephews. Walk-through visitation 12-2 pm MONDAY, October 26, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Private Service 11 am Tuesday, October 27, at Lincoln Heights M. B. Church, 9991 Wayne Ave., Cincinnati. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

