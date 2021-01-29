X

WALKER, Pamela

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

WALKER, Pamela F.

Age 55, of Dayton, passed away January 26, 2021. She was born August 9, 1965, in Garden Grove, CA, to the late Roy and Betty Walker. In addition to her parents, Pamela was preceded in death by her brother, David Walker. Pamela is survived by her brothers: Kenny Walker (Ginger) and DeWayne Walker; special friend, Tonya; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Pamela moved to Dayton, Ohio, six years ago and

began working at Target, where she was a dedicated

employee. She enjoyed family gatherings and cookouts at Jim and Teresa's house. Pamela was loved and she will be dearly missed. Visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30 am on

Saturday, January 30, 2021, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the funeral service will begin at 10:30 am. Burial to follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. To share a memory of Pamela or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.newcomerdayton.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.