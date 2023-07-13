Walker, Rebecca J.



Heaven gained another Angel on July 1, 2023, when Beckie Walker lost her battle with cancer. Beckie followed the love of her life, Tom, as he waited for her arrival following his recent death. They are reunited for eternity. She was surrounded till the end by her loving family. Beckie will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandma, great-grandma and sister. She is survived by her daughter Linda McKinney (Jamie Pack), her daughter Billie Sarven (Travis), her grandson Steven Sarven (Taylor) and their baby girl, Lainey, her granddaughter Kirstin Sarven (Keith Johnson) and their baby girl, Lydia, all of Springfield. She is also survived by her sisters, Pam Jennings of Ohio City, Carole Smith (Greg) of Lima, Sharon Smith (Greg) of West Liberty, Iris Brown (Jeff) of Van Wert and Diane Darden (Dana) of Michigan. She is also survived by Tom's sisters, Julie Hanenkrat (Steve) of Washington and Christine Burton (Billy) of South Dakota. She is survived by many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Beckie was predeceased by her dear mother, Merita Mae Evans, and her sisters Dorothy Walker (Paul) and Virginia Lafferty. Beckie met Tom on a visit to see family in California in 1990. They were smitten from the start and Beckie moved from Springfield, Ohio to California the next year. They married in 1994. They thoroughly enjoyed their lives together with their kids, grandkids, great-granddaughters and extended family nearby. Beckie was retired from Yamada. Her family is very grateful to the wonderful staff of Hospice of Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to RICHARDS, RAFF, & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com





