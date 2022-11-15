dayton-daily-news logo
X

WALKER, Ronald

Obituaries
1 hour ago

WALKER, Ronald E.

Ronald E. Walker, 85, of Springfield, passed away peacefully November 13, 2022, in Villa Springfield. He was born November 28, 1936, in Springfield, the son of Roy and Mable (Pollack) Walker. Mr. Walker enjoyed being an amateur ham radio operator and following Nascar. He was retired from Navistar following 40 years and 3 months of service and he was a Veteran of the United States Army and the National Guard. He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Patricia (White) Walker; two children, Scott (Stacie) Walker and Shelly (Douglas) Pergram; two grandchildren, Katie (Scott) Gillliland and McKenzie (Trent) Meyer; two great-grandchildren, Bryson Kuhn and Nora Holbrook; one brother, Paul (Geneva) Walker; one sister-in-law, Nancy (Jerry) Storts; and numerous nieces and nephews including a nephew, Steve Knotts. He was preceded in death by a sister, Wilma; a brother, Dave Walker; and his parents. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial, with Military Honors, will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.jkzfh.com

In Other News
1
Powell, Scott
2
Griffin, Elsie
3
DANCSOK, Robert
4
DeFELICE, Robert
5
VIGUS, John
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top