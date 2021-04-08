WALKER, Trina

WALKER (Hutchinson), Trina Marlene



71 of Springfield, Ohio, transitioned from this world on Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Springfield Regional Hospital. Trina was born January 12, 1950, in Yellow Springs, Ohio, a daughter of Samuel T.



Hutchinson and Betty (Long) Jones. She was a graduate of Central State University with her Bachelors in Education and earned her Master's Degree at the University of Dayton. Trina went on to complete a 49-year tenure in the Springfield City Schools as an expert in the field of Special Education. She is survived by her loving daughter, Tracy Marie (Walker) Newton of Virginia; two granddaughters, Paige Marie and Blake Elese Newton of Virginia; sisters, Sherry (Hutchinson) Reed, Shawn Hutchinson of Ohio, and Chara Hutchinson of Georgia, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and students. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Carola Ann (Banks) Walker and brother, Henry Alexander. Condolences and Service information can be viewed at Kinley Funeral Home website at https://www.kinleymemorialservices.com.

